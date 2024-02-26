Left Menu

Two Customs officials, middleman arrested for bribery in Gujarat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-02-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 22:00 IST
Two superintendents of the Customs department and a middleman were arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau in Gujarat on Monday for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, an official said.

They had sought the money to clear a consignment of imported bags at Mundra port in the state's Kutch district, he said.

''Superintendent of Customs at Mundra, Shailesh Gangdev, Superintendent of Customs (Preventive), Alok Kumar Dubey and a common citizen named Ramesh Gadhvi were arrested in a trap,'' said a release by Gujarat ACB.

The complainant, a businessman, had imported handbags and the accused sought a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in order to not raise too many queries that would have delayed the consignment's release from the port.

''The businessman contacted the ACB unit in Bhuj town, which laid a trap at Mundra port on Monday. During the secret trap, Gangdev and Gadhvi talked about the bribe money in the presence of the complainant and then Gangdev called Dubey over the phone. After getting a go-ahead from Dubey, Gangdev accepted Rs 1 lakh in case from the businessman,'' the release said.

The three were held under Prevention of Corruption Act once the transaction was completed, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

