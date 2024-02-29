Gaza aid-distribution deaths a tragedy, Israeli official says

An Israeli government spokesperson described Palestinian casualties during aid distribution near Gaza City on Thursday as a tragedy and said initial indications were that deaths were caused by delivery drivers plowing into a surging crowd.

"At some point the trucks were overwhelmed and the people driving the trucks, which were Gazan civilian drivers, plowed into the crowds of people, ultimately killing, my understanding is, tens of people," spokesperson Avi Hyman told reporters.

"It's obviously a tragedy but we're not sure of the specifics quite yet."

