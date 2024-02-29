Attempts to hire a hearse to take Navalny to own funeral have been blocked - spokesperson
Allies of deceased Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Thursday that attempts to hire a hearse to take his body to a funeral service the following day had been blocked by unknown individuals.
Kira Yarmysh, a spokesperson for Navalny, said on X that unknown individuals had been threatening hearse providers by phone and that nobody had agreed to transport his body as a result.
