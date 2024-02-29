Left Menu

Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar

A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of people in northwest Delhis Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Thursday. The police received a call regarding the stabbing incident from Azadpur Community centre at about 12.30 am on Thursday, an official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-02-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 20:17 IST
Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of people in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Thursday. The family members of the deceased, identified as Sonu, said he was allegedly assaulted by the same persons a few days ago and the local police were also informed about the incident. The police received a call regarding the stabbing incident from Azadpur Community centre at about 12.30 am on Thursday, an official said. On reaching the spot, the police team found Sonu in a pool of blood. He was taken to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

Sonu used to work as a caterer at a tent house in Azadpur, the police said.

The deceased is survived by his mother and three sisters, who live in the Adarsh Nagar area, they said.

The police said a case of murder was registered and teams have been formed to nab the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue in Brazil as cases surge; In delicate China play, Reckitt turns to livestreaming to sell condoms; US FDA chief very concerned about fake weight loss drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

 Global
3
G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

 Global
4
Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at 'non-zero'

Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at '...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024