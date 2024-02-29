3 youths stab 15-year-old to death in west Delhi's Inderpuri area
In a fit of rage, three youths stabbed a 15-year-old boy to death in a park in west Delhi after an altercation between them, police said on Thursday.Police said the accused, all minors, were held by police later in the day.
- Country:
- India
In a fit of rage, three youths stabbed a 15-year-old boy to death in a park in west Delhi after an altercation between them, police said on Thursday.
Police said the accused, all minors, were held by police later in the day. The murder happened on Tuesday in Harit Park in the Inderpuri area. The accused fled the scene after the incident, a senior police officer said. Police received a call around 9 pm regarding the stabbing of a boy and immediately reached the spot, the officer said. The injured boy was admitted to Kapoor Medical Centre, Naraina, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said. ''The victim had sustained injuries on his chest and abdomen,'' the official said.
Police said during investigations it was found that victim was known to the attackers and they had an altercation over an issue. The accused are being interrogated, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- west Delhi
- Inderpuri
- Kapoor Medical Centre
- Naraina
- Harit Park
ALSO READ
Girl injured after being hit by bullet during celebratory firing at wedding in west Delhi
Delhi Police nab illegal arms supplier from West Delhi's Sagarpur
AAP fields Somnath Bharti from New Delhi LS seat, Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi, Sahiram from South Delhi, Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi:
LG paves way for execution of lease deeds for allotment of flats under various schemes at Bawana, Narela in North-West Delhi
3 youths stab 15-year-old to death in west Delhi's Inderpuri area