Two killed in West Bank shooting attack, Israel says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-02-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 21:45 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Two men were killed in a shooting attack in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Thursday, Israeli emergency services said.
The Israeli military said a gunman had opened fire at a gas station and was "neutralised" by security forces.
