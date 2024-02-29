Improved guidelines for 'Jiyo Parsi' scheme launched

Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday launched a revamped 'Jiyo Parsi' programme and the Avesta-Pahlavi Language Centre at the Mumbai University during an event here on Thursday.

Jiyo Parsi is a central sector scheme launched in 2013-14 to arrest the population decline of the Parsi Community by adopting a scientific protocol and structured interventions.

In the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', the Ministry of Minority Affairs hosted the event to honour the legacy of Zoroastrians in the country at the Delhi Parsi Anjuman to exemplify the ethos of unity, diversity, and inclusivity that defines the country, a statement said.

The event, chaired by Minority Affairs Minister Irani, is aimed at honouring the legacy of Zoroastrians by adopting a comprehensive approach to successfully interact with the Parsi community representatives, it said.

The event facilitated interaction with the Parsi community representatives to showcase the effective steps taken by the government for the overall welfare of the micro-minority in the country, the statement said.

Key insights were shared, highlighting various support services from containing the population decline to the revival of languishing languages, it said.

Collectively, these initiatives underscore the government's commitment to mainstreaming the minority communities and building a strong nation, it said.

The event witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding to develop 'Centre for Avesta-Pahlavi Studies' at the University of Mumbai.

Avesta-Pahlavi is one of the ancient and sacred languages used by members of the Parsi community.

This language is used in the Zoroastrian scriptures of the Parsi community that imbibes the humanitarian values amongst its followers and makes them tolerant law-abiding citizens of the society, the statement said.

Avesta-Pahlavi bears a close affinity to Sanskrit, it added.

Focusing on the increasing demand and need for reviving the language not only as a subject for higher education but also to preserve the learnings of the Parsi Zoroastrian culture, this is the unique exercise and initiative on the part of the Ministry of Minority Affairs to revive and develop the earlier existing department for the language in Mumbai University after 21 years by setting up of 'The Centre for Avesta-Pahlavi Studies', the statement said.

Ministry of Minority Affairs in collaboration with Mumbai University aims to establish the centre and required infrastructure for undertaking certificate courses, diploma courses, and PhD programmes with an amount of around Rs. 11.20 crore, the statement said.

The improved guidelines of the 'Jiyo Parsi' scheme were also launched, it said.

The implementation of the scheme through the involvement of state governments and Parsi organisations would facilitate better outreach among the community and would improve the coverage of the scheme across the country, the statement said.

The scheme provides financial benefits to the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT), it said.

Irani highlighted the importance of the revival of languishing languages, especially those related to notified minority communities.

On the occasion, the minister emphasised the revival of other languishing languages.

She also talked about the mode of assistance under the Jiyo Parsi scheme and urged the Parsi organisation representatives to make the community aware of the scheme, the statement said.

The Union minister said young Parsis need to be trained in ethnic skills and those may be financially assisted by the ministry and encouraged to take up entrepreneurship, it said.

The event was attended by Vada Dasturji Khurshed Dastur, High Priest of the Shreeji Pak Iranshah Atashbehram, Udvad; John Barla, Minister of State for Ministry of Minority Affairs; and representatives from various Parsi organisations across the country.

