Army jawan killed in accidental firing in J-K's Rajouri
An army jawan died of a bullet injury as his service weapon went off accidentally along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, police said.
Lance Naik Balvir Singh, who was deployed near the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS), was hit by a bullet which went off from his service rifle accidentally in Nowshera sector, they said.
The army jawan died on the spot and his body has been shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, police said.
Necessary legal formalities have been initiated and investigation into the matter is on, they said.
