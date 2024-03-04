Left Menu

Bangladeshi national travelling on forged Indian passport deported from Russia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 15:16 IST
Bangladeshi national travelling on forged Indian passport deported from Russia
A Bangladeshi national was deported from Russia after being caught travelling on a forged Indian passport, Delhi Police officials said on Monday.

The accused, whose real name is Faruk Mulla, had travelled under the name Faruk Khan, an official said.

Mulla was caught by authorities in Russia and sent back to India on February 22, the official said and added that as soon as he reached India, he was arrested by the Delhi Police and was further interrogated.

He had procured the forged passport from Surat in Gujarat, another official said. The official said that using it, he had flown to Russia from Delhi.

A case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code and section 14 of the Foreigner's Act has been registered against Mulla, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

