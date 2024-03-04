Left Menu

Gangster shot dead outside shopping mall in Punjab's Mohali

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-03-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 15:32 IST
Gangster shot dead outside shopping mall in Punjab's Mohali
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
An alleged gangster from Jammu was shot dead by some unidentified persons outside a shopping mall in Punjab’s Mohali on Monday, police said.

The gangster has been identified as Rajesh, they said.

Mohali police told reporters that there were four to five attackers who shot him dead.

During preliminary investigations, it has come to fore that Rajesh had recently come out of jail and the incident is believed to be a fallout of rivalry between two gangs from Jammu.

The rival gang carried out the act. Both gangs are related to Jammu, a police official said, adding that further investigations were under progress.

