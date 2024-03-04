2 children die in wall collapse in Ranchi

Two children were killed and their mother was injured on Monday after a wall collapsed at a construction site in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, police said.

The incident occurred at Hinoo area around 10 am. The deceased – a five-year-old boy and a two-and-half-year-old girl – were playing near the site when the wall collapsed all of a sudden, a police officer said.

Their mother, who was working at the construction site, was injured in the incident and admitted to a local hospital, Ranchi SP (City) Rajkumar Mehta said.

He said compensation would be provided as per the provision. "In such cases, Rs 4 lakh each is provided as compensation," he said.

Meanwhile, enraged family members and locals put up a road blockade in the area, demanding a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for each deceased, and Rs 10 lakh for the injured.

Mehta said the blockade was lifted after the intervention of police.

