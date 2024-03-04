Left Menu

Three siblings die as van falls into canal in UP's Bulandshahr

They rescued two persons daely from the canal and fished out the bodies of three people.He added that the deceased have been identified as Kanta 22, Manish 21 and Anjali 18, residents of Sherpur village of Kakod police station area.The SSP said that SDRF and NDRF have been called to trace the missing three persons.

PTI | Bulandshahr(Up) | Updated: 04-03-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 15:35 IST
Three siblings die as van falls into canal in UP's Bulandshahr
  • Country:
  • India

Three siblings lost their lives and as many went missing when the van in which they were travelling fell into a canal in Bulandshahr district, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday night when a van carrying eight persons fell into the Kapna canal in Jahangirpur area while it was raining heavily.

They added that three persons are still missing and efforts are underway to trace them.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh who visited the spot said the incident was ''unfortunate''. He said the people in the car were going from Sherpur village of Kakod police station area to Pisawa in Aligarh to attend a wedding.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said the police received a PCR call Sunday late night about the van falling into the Kapna canal.

The SSP said that a Flood PAC stationed at a nearby temple heard the sound and rushed to the spot. They rescued two persons daely from the canal and fished out the bodies of three people.

He added that the deceased have been identified as Kanta (22), Manish (21) and Anjali (18), residents of Sherpur village of Kakod police station area.

The SSP said that SDRF and NDRF have been called to trace the missing three persons. Local divers have also been called and searches are being conducted with the help of the locals. Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Prashant Kumar Bharti said the victims were family members.

The police said post-mortem was done for the three bodies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ahead of government's mass drive; CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month and more

Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ah...

 Global
2
Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M Scindia

Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M...

 India
3
World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify protests; West avoids seriously confronting Iran as IAEA meet begins and more

World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify prot...

 Global
4
UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy practices

UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024