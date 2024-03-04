Three siblings die as van falls into canal in UP's Bulandshahr

Three siblings lost their lives and as many went missing when the van in which they were travelling fell into a canal in Bulandshahr district, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday night when a van carrying eight persons fell into the Kapna canal in Jahangirpur area while it was raining heavily.

They added that three persons are still missing and efforts are underway to trace them.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh who visited the spot said the incident was ''unfortunate''. He said the people in the car were going from Sherpur village of Kakod police station area to Pisawa in Aligarh to attend a wedding.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said the police received a PCR call Sunday late night about the van falling into the Kapna canal.

The SSP said that a Flood PAC stationed at a nearby temple heard the sound and rushed to the spot. They rescued two persons daely from the canal and fished out the bodies of three people.

He added that the deceased have been identified as Kanta (22), Manish (21) and Anjali (18), residents of Sherpur village of Kakod police station area.

The SSP said that SDRF and NDRF have been called to trace the missing three persons. Local divers have also been called and searches are being conducted with the help of the locals. Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Prashant Kumar Bharti said the victims were family members.

The police said post-mortem was done for the three bodies.

