SANRAL set to inject R740 million for road maintenance projects in E Cape

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) is set to inject R740 million for six road maintenance projects in the Kou-Kamma Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape over the next few months.

These projects include a periodic maintenance contract for the N2 National Road from Bloukrans River bridge to Storms River village intersection, valued at R80 million, and another contract from Storms River village to Wittelsbos, worth R50 million.

The scope of work will entail the construction of surface seal, localised surface repairs, crack sealing and edge break repairs.

“The special maintenance project on the R62 national road between the border of the Eastern Cape and Western Cape provinces is expected to start in June this year and over 30 Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) are expected to benefit, and over 200 job opportunities will be created.

“About 250 job opportunities are expected to be created, and over 35 SMMEs will benefit on the special maintenance project on the R62 national road between Joubertina and Kareedouw.

“The construction tender for the special maintenance of the R62 between Louterwater and Joubertina is in design stage, while the periodic maintenance between Bloukrans River bridge and Storms River village is at tender evaluation stage. The contract for the periodic maintenance between Storms River Village and Wittelsbos is in construction tender stage, closing in March 2024,” SANRAL project manager Siphesihle Bulose said.

SANRAL Southern Region’s Transformation unit, Zenande Mpondo, said that the roads entity will train and develop SMME contractors to enhance their business acumen and tendering skills.

“All SMMEs will be required to undertake assessment and class activities during the training, and they will have to demonstrate competence to be awarded the unit standard. The unit standards are from the National Certificate: Construction Contracting National Qualifications Framework (NQF) 2. These unit standards are a skills programme that will have a credit value towards the National Certificate,” Mpondo said.

