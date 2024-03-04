Left Menu

Toddler dies after being hit by car in Ghaziabad mall parking

A three-and-half-year-old girl died after being hit by a car in a mall parking lot here, police said on Monday.Vinod Pandey had come to the mall along with his wife and daughter Ridhi on Saturday evening.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-03-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 17:02 IST
A three-and-half-year-old girl died after being hit by a car in a mall parking lot here, police said on Monday.

Vinod Pandey had come to the mall along with his wife and daughter Ridhi on Saturday evening. As they proceeded towards the parking lot to head back home, a car coming from the opposite side hit Ridhi, ACP Indirapuram Swatantra Kumar Singh said.

The girl fell and suffered severe injuries, including heavy bleeding from her mouth and nose, he said, adding that the car was being driven by Vinit Sethi, a resident of Delhi's Ranibagh, who worked as a valet parking driver. Pandey rushed his daughter to a nearby private hospital where she was declared dead, police said.

Following Pandey's complaint, police arrested the driver on Saturday and impounded the vehicle, the ACP said.

Pandey also alleged that the driver did not provide a car to ferry his injured daughter to the hospital.

