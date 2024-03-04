Left Menu

DMF contractors in Chhattisgarh paid huge kickbacks to officials, political executives: ED

The FIRs booked the contractors and some other accused on charges of siphoning off government funds in collusion with state officials and political executives.This case is related to corruption in the use of funds from the DMF in Chhattisgarh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 19:26 IST
DMF contractors in Chhattisgarh paid huge kickbacks to officials, political executives: ED
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday alleged that mining contractors linked to the District Mineral Fund (DMF) in Chhattisgarh paid ''huge amounts of illegal gratification'' to state officials and political executives in exchange for getting official work tenders.

The federal agency said in a statement that it carried out searches in this case at 13 locations in the state on March 1 and seized about Rs 27 lakh cash apart from ''incriminating'' digital and paper documents.

The money laundering probe into the alleged DMF scam was initiated after studying three FIRs registered by Chhattisgarh Police. The FIRs booked the contractors and some other accused on charges of siphoning off government funds in collusion with state officials and political executives.

''This case is related to corruption in the use of funds from the DMF in Chhattisgarh. The DMF is a trust funded by miners that has been set up in all districts of the state with an aim to work for the benefit of those affected by mining-related projects and activities,'' the ED said.

The contractors ''paid huge amounts of commission/illegal gratification to officials and political executives, which is to the tune of 25-40 per cent of the contract value'', it alleged.

The ED said cash used for ''payment of kickbacks'' was generated by the vendors using accommodation (hawala) entries.

Quoting an instance, the ED said the DMF allocated to Korba district was more than Rs 2,000 crore (till FY 2022-23).

At the prevalent rate, the commission amount in Korba alone would be Rs 500-600 crore. Analysis of data for the whole state and quantification of proceeds of crime is underway, the ED said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ahead of government's mass drive; CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month and more

Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ah...

 Global
2
Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M Scindia

Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M...

 India
3
World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify protests; West avoids seriously confronting Iran as IAEA meet begins and more

World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify prot...

 Global
4
UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy practices

UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024