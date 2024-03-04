IAEA's Grossi may talk to Putin during Russian trip - RIA cites Kremlin
U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi may hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia, state-run RIA new agency reported on Monday citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
Grossi is due to leave for Russia on Tuesday, he told a press conference on the opening day of a quarterly meeting of his agency's 35-nation Board of Governors at which envoys from various countries marked the second anniversary of Russian forces seizing the Zaporizhzhia plant. (Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Toby Chopra)
