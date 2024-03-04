Leaked recording is wake-up call that we're Putin targets, German minister says
The leaked intercepted recording of Germany's military discussions are a wake-up call, the country's Finance Minister Christian Lindner told the daily Handelsblatt on Monday.
"It is a wake-up call that we are being targeted by (Russian President) Putin," he said, referring to the leak as a hybrid attack by Russia.
"From what we know so far, no confidential information has been made public as a result of this Russian espionage attempt," Lindner said, adding that no critical information was exchanged.
