US embassy in Israel says one of its workers has died
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-03-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 23:04 IST
- Country:
- Israel
An American employee of the U.S. embassy in Israel has died, an embassy spokesperson said on Monday, without offering any further details.
"We can confirm the death of an American employee of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. We have no further details to share," the spokesperson said.
An Israeli police spokesperson was not immediately reachable for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ashwin Ramaswami becomes first Gen Z Indian-American running for Georgia Senate seat
Israel to set security limits on Ramadan prayers at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa, Netanyahu says
World News Roundup: Germany seeks more EU sanctions against Russia over Navalny's death; Israel to set security limits on Ramadan prayers at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa, Netanyahu says and more
Israel to set security limits on Ramadan prayers at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa
American man admits to attacking 2 US tourists and killing one of them near a famous German castle