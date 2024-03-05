Russia says US and NATO are stepping up military activity in Arctic - TASS
The United States and NATO are stepping up military activity in the Arctic, Russian state news agency TASS quoted the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Tuesday.
It did not immediately say how Russia intended to respond to the alleged activity.
