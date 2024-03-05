No place for violence in elections, Bengal bureaucracy asked to be impartial: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said strict instructions were issued to the West Bengal bureaucracy to ensure a level playing field for all political parties, and asserted that violence in any form will not be tolerated during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Kumar, addressing a press conference here, said the goal of the Election Commission is to ensure free, fair and violence-free elections in the state.

''There is no place for fear or intimidation in elections. We have made it clear that there would be zero tolerance for the bureaucracy acting in a partisan manner or of any form of violence in this celebration of democracy,'' he said.

Kumar said central forces will be deployed in the state in an ''impartial manner'' and in sufficient numbers.

''The CAPF would be jointly deployed by the nodal officer of the state police, the chief electoral officer and the central observer for the state.

Once the forces reach the districts, they would then be deployed jointly by the DMs and SPs concerned along with the respective central observer for that district, he explained.

The CAPF deployment plan must be shared with political parties during weekly meetings, Kumar said.

''An adequate number of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed in the state in advance for confidence-building measures,'' he affirmed.

Kumar, however, asserted that the state police would have to shoulder the main responsibility of maintaining law and order during the polls. ''If the state officials are unable to ensure a level playing field, we will be forced to do the needful. Currently, we do not have any reasons to disbelieve their assurances,'' the CEC said in reference to the Commission's prior interactions with the police and administration top brass of the state.

The CEC also emphasised that law enforcement agencies and other related entities have been instructed to maintain strict surveillance on both interstate and international borders to curb the flow of inducements, especially drugs, gold, and counterfeit Indian currency.

He urged state and district administrations to ensure transparency in granting permissions to parties for ground and meeting places for campaigning based on a ''first-come-first-served'' principle.

Kumar stated, ''No civilian volunteers or contractual staff should be assigned election duties or tasked with maintaining law and order, either directly or indirectly.'' ''The SPs have been repeatedly told that if there is any complaint of intimidation, they should take immediate action. They have assured us that it will be done. If they don't act, we know what needs to be done to make them act.

''Police officials have been instructed to be impartial and be accessible to all political parties at the district level,'' Kumar said.

It is imperative to maintain impartiality even at the junior level where officials operate at the grassroots, he said.

Kumar stressed the necessity for various agencies of both the state and central government, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to work in a coordinated manner rather than in isolation to ensure ''inducement-free elections.'' Regarding the EC's efforts to curb the use of money power and liquor in elections, he emphasised the need for swift and stringent action against liquor kingpins.

''We have instructed all agencies to ensure strict action is taken against the use of money power during elections. We must halt the influx and distribution of liquor, cash, freebies, and drugs. Liquor smugglers must be apprehended. There must be vigilant monitoring of illicit online cash transfers via wallets,'' he highlighted.

Informing that many parties have complained about circulation of fake news on social media and that might incite violence, Kumar said, ''To prevent propagation of fake news, an integrated mechanism has been put in place by EC. We are also circulating a toll-free number for all to register fake news complaints and the EC will act on it at the earliest.'' Referring to the apprehensions expressed by the opposition parties in Bengal about anomalies in the voters list, he said ''The last voter list revision took place in January and the final updated list is now available with all political parties.'' ''Yet, if anyone comes across any instance of discrepancy or irregularity, they can immediately flag the issue to the EC and corrective action will be taken immediately, he added.

About the demand by TMC to EC for holding the election in one phase and not in multiple phases which might help BJP, Kumar said, ''We will let you know about the election schedule when the notification is issued.'' The CEC said that the total electorate in the state stands at 7.58 crore, comprising approximately 3.85 crore male and 3.73 crore female voters, with around 15.25 lakh being first-time voters. The electoral gender ratio in the state stood at an impressive 968 female voters for every 1000 male counterparts with 90 assembly seats having a gender ratio of over 1000, Kumar informed.

The full bench of the Election Commission (EC) was in the metropolis for the last two days holding meetings with representatives of political parties, and senior government officials to discuss preparations for the upcoming polls.

