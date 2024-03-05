ICC issues arrest warrants against top Russian commanders Kobylash and Sokolov
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 05-03-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 18:49 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants against top Russian commanders Sergei Ivanovich Kobylash and Viktor Nikolayevich Sokolov, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Putin gave Kim Jong Un a Russian-made car in a show of their special ties, North Korea says
Putin gifts Russian-made car to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Ukraine says air force shoots down 23 Russian drones overnight
France to summon Russian ambassador in Paris after Navalny's death, Le Monde reports
Russian court rejects U.S. reporter Gershkovich's complaint about his detention -court press service