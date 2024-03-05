Israeli defence minister says Hezbollah aggression bringing critical point nearer

Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday the continuing tension with Hezbollah militants at the border with Lebanon was moving the situation nearer to a military escalation.

"We are committed to the diplomatic process, however Hezbollah's aggression is bringing us closer to a critical point in the decision-making regarding our military activities in Lebanon," he said in a statement following a meeting with U.S. Special Envoy Amos Hochstein.

