Israeli defence minister says Hezbollah aggression bringing critical point nearer
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-03-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 18:49 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday the continuing tension with Hezbollah militants at the border with Lebanon was moving the situation nearer to a military escalation.
"We are committed to the diplomatic process, however Hezbollah's aggression is bringing us closer to a critical point in the decision-making regarding our military activities in Lebanon," he said in a statement following a meeting with U.S. Special Envoy Amos Hochstein.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- Yoav Gallant
- Amos Hochstein
- Hezbollah
- Israeli
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Sidon, Lebanon
Israeli military hits Hezbollah bases in Lebanon
Israeli strike kills woman and child in south Lebanon, sources say
State media say an Israeli strike kills 2 in a Damascus residential area; another kills 2 in Lebanon
Israeli airstrike kills woman and child in south Lebanon-sources