LG's nod for increasing selection grade posts in Delhi Judicial Services to 35%

Selection grade posts in Delhi Judicial Services will be increased from the existing 25 to 35 per cent and super time scale positions will rise from the existing 10 to 15 per cent with Lt Governor V K Saxena approving the move, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

Updated: 05-03-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 23:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Selection grade posts in Delhi Judicial Services will be increased from the existing 25 to 35 per cent and super time scale positions will rise from the existing 10 to 15 per cent with Lt Governor V K Saxena approving the move, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday. The increase in the selection grade posts from the existing 25 to 35 per cent and 10 to 15 per cent in the super time scale posts shall be considered effective from January 1, 2020. ''Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has given nod for carrying out amendments in the Schedule of the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Rules for increasing the posts of District Judge (Selection Grade) and District Judge (Super Time Scale) to 35 and 15 per cent of the cadre strength respectively,'' said an official.

With the approval of the proposal, there will 142 posts in the selection grade and 61 posts in the super time scale. The total cadre strength of Delhi higher judicial service is 405.

The law department of the Delhi government had moved the proposal for amendment of Schedule in terms of Rule 4 (1) of the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Rules, 1970. The Supreme Court, in May last year, directed that the post of district judge (selection grade) shall be increased to 35 per cent of the cadre strength as against the existing 25 per cent and the post of district judge (super time scale) shall be increased to 15 per cent from the existing 10 per cent with effect from January 1, 2020.

