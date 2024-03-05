Left Menu

Woman burnt alive by husband in Delhi's Rohini

A team was immediately sent to the spot and the matter was brought to the knowledge of fire officials, the senior officer said.He said a police team reached the house and found the main gate locked from inside. Fire officials too arrived on the scene and doused the blaze, Sidhu added.On inspection of the house, a critically burnt female was found in an unresponsive state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 23:02 IST
Woman burnt alive by husband in Delhi's Rohini
  • Country:
  • India

A woman died of burns after being allegedly doused in kerosene and set on fire by her husband in Delhi's Rohini area, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) G S Sidhu said the incident occurred in the Begumpur area on Monday.

''A police control room (PCR) call was received at the Begumpur police station that a fire broke out at a house, where some people are suspected to be trapped. A team was immediately sent to the spot and the matter was brought to the knowledge of fire officials,'' the senior officer said.

He said a police team reached the house and found the main gate locked from inside. Fire officials too arrived on the scene and doused the blaze, Sidhu added.

''On inspection of the house, a critically burnt female was found in an unresponsive state. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead,'' the officer said.

He added that in the meantime, another PCR was received from a different hospital regarding the admission of an injured person and his two children.

When police officials reached the hospital, they learned that the injured man was none other than the husband of the woman who died of burns, Sidhu said.

One of the injured girls informed police that her parents fought over a dispute following which her father poured kerosene on her mother and set her on fire, the DCP said.

An FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
2
China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign investors

China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign ...

 Global
3
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan
4
Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024