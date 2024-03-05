Left Menu

Man held for objectionable social media post on B R Ambedkar

A government job aspirant has been arrested by the Mumbai Polices Crime Intelligence Unit for allegedly writing an objectionable post about B R Ambedkar on social media, an official said on Tuesday.The accused was arrested from Pune last week where he was preparing for competitive exams, he said, adding that the man hails from Beed district.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 23:37 IST
Man held for objectionable social media post on B R Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

A government job aspirant has been arrested by the Mumbai Police's Crime Intelligence Unit for allegedly writing an objectionable post about B R Ambedkar on social media, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused was arrested from Pune last week where he was preparing for competitive exams, he said, adding that the man hails from Beed district. A case was registered under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth) of the Indian Penal Code after the objectionable social media post came to notice. The accused was remanded in police custody till March 6, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
2
China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign investors

China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign ...

 Global
3
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan
4
Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024