Cyber fraud gang busted in Rajasthan

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 05-03-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 23:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A gang of cyber fraudsters was busted with the arrest of three of its members from Rajasthan for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing better investment opportunities, police said here on Tuesday. A minor was also apprehended.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan said the matter came to light when a Gurugram resident filed a complaint at the Manesar police station of having been duped of Rs 1 lakh.

According to the police, the gang's mastermind Yogesh Meena of Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district was training people to commit cyber frauds. He would teach them methods to commit fraud via various messaging and social media apps.

The other two people arrested have been identified as Dayaram alias Diyaram Meena (19) and Vikas Meena (21), the ACP said.

''Yogesh had till now given training to more than 100 people in committing cyber fraud. Dayaram had given Yogesh a gold ring to partake in the training,'' he said.

The ACP said Yogesh and Dayaram have been committing fraud for almost a year. The minor who was apprehended had also cheated three-four people, he added.

