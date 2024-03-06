Iran to unload crude from seized tanker Advantage Sweet, Fars says

Iran will unload about $50 million worth of crude from the Advantage Sweet, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker seized by Iran's army in April 2023, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Wednesday. The unloading of the cargo follows a court order by Iran's judiciary which stated the move is in retaliation to U.S. sanctions preventing the sale of critical medicine for Iranian victims of a rare skin disease.

Advantage Sweet is a Suezmax crude tanker that had been chartered by U.S. firm Chevron.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)