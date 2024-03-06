Left Menu

Kerala declares human-animal conflict a State-Specific Disaster

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-03-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 15:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The recent fatal wildlife attacks on people in Kerala has prompted the state government to declare human-animal conflict a State-Specific Disaster, a move that will rope in the State Disaster Management Authority into activities at the district and local levels to address the issue.

The decision was taken on Wednesday by a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here.

A statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) announced that the State Disaster Management Authority would actively participate in mitigating human-animal conflict.

Four committees will be established, involving the chief minister and other ministers or consisting of officers, at the district and local levels. The duties and functioning of these committees, including the state-level officer committee, will be set down after discussions with the chief secretary and the secretary of the forest department, the release said.

