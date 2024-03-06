Left Menu

Assam: Amritpal Singh's aide admitted to hospital for epilepsy

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 06-03-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 16:04 IST
Assam: Amritpal Singh's aide admitted to hospital for epilepsy
Amritpal Singh Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, a key associate of radical preacher Amritpal Singh, was admitted to hospital due to health issues caused by epilepsy, officials said on Wednesday.

According to a senior police officer, he was admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh around 10 pm on Tuesday due to complexities arising out of epilepsy.

''He is undergoing treatment and his health condition is stable now,'' the officer said.

Ten members of the pro-Khalistani outfit, including Amritpal and one of his uncles, have been lodged in the Dibrugarh central jail since last year after being arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) from different parts of Punjab following a crackdown.

The arrests were made after Amritpal's supporters stormed the Ajnala police station to secure the release of an arrested associate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, engineering lifecycle

HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, enginee...

 India
2
(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
4
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024