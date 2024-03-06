Assam: Amritpal Singh's aide admitted to hospital for epilepsy

Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, a key associate of radical preacher Amritpal Singh, was admitted to hospital due to health issues caused by epilepsy, officials said on Wednesday.

According to a senior police officer, he was admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh around 10 pm on Tuesday due to complexities arising out of epilepsy.

''He is undergoing treatment and his health condition is stable now,'' the officer said.

Ten members of the pro-Khalistani outfit, including Amritpal and one of his uncles, have been lodged in the Dibrugarh central jail since last year after being arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) from different parts of Punjab following a crackdown.

The arrests were made after Amritpal's supporters stormed the Ajnala police station to secure the release of an arrested associate.

