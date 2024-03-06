Water situation grim in Thane's Shahapur; 42 villages affected as compared to 26 last year

The number of hamlets and villages affected by acute water shortage in Shahapur taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 42 so far this year as compared to 26 in the corresponding period in 2023, prompting the administration to rope in more water tankers, officials said. These figures were revealed by the Thane Zilla Parishad in its report on Wednesday.

Till March 4 this year, the population affected by water shortage in the taluka stood at 12,683 as compared to 9,871 last year. Eight villages and 34 hamlets were affected by acute water shortage this year as compared to eight villages and 18 hamlets in the corresponding period last year, the report said. A total of eight tankers were used last year to supply water to these affected villages and hamlets, which has now gone up to 15 this year, it added.

The count of the population affected by water scarcity till last week was 5,999, which has more than doubled to 12,683 within a week, the figures revealed.

