Swedish PM travels to US as NATO accession nears
Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom will travel to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, the government said in a brief statement.
Sweden is expected to hand over its final NATO accession documents to U.S. representatives in the coming days, the final step required to complete the country's two-year process to join the military alliance. The president of Hungary on Tuesday signed the bill that approved Sweden's accession to the military alliance, clearing the
final hurdle in Sweden's path.
Sweden will immediately become NATO's 32nd member when it deposits the formal documentation, marking an end to 200 years during which Stockholm steered clear of military alliances and avoided war.
