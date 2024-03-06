Left Menu

Russian missile kills one, injures seven in Kharkiv region, officials say

A Russian missile strike on a village in Ukraine's northern Kharkiv region killed an 70-year-old man and injured seven more people, including four teenagers, local officials said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-03-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 19:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A Russian missile strike on a village in Ukraine's northern Kharkiv region killed an 70-year-old man and injured seven more people, including four teenagers, local officials said on Wednesday. The afternoon attack on the village of Borova, about 20 km (12 miles) from the front line in Ukraine's northeast, set ablaze a private house, buildings nearby, and two cars, regional police said on the Telegram messenger app.

"A 70-year-old local civilian was killed," Oleh Synehubov, the Kharkiv regional governor, said on Telegram. Russian troops used a ballistic Iskander-M missile, according to preliminary information from the police.

Images from the site, shared by Synehubov, showed a large crater and blazing fire over the pile of rubble. Kharkiv region, bordering Russia, is a target or regular Russian attacks.

Moscow has denied deliberately targeting civilians although many have been killed in frequent Russian air strikes across Ukraine during the two years of full-scale invasion. Overnight, Russia launched 42 drones over Ukraine regions, officials said, the largest drone atttack in several weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

