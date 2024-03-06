Zelenskiy says there are dead and injured in Russian attack on Odesa
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-03-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 20:21 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that people had been killed and injured in a Russian attack on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa.
Zelenskiy was also quoted by the broadcaster Suspilne as saying that Ukraine needed stronger air defences. He was meeting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Odesa.
