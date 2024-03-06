Greece stands with Ukraine, PM Mitsotakis says

Greece will continue standing at Ukraine's side, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday, after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the Black Sea port of Odesa.

"My presence here reflects the respect of the entire free world for your people and underlines Greece's commitment to remain by your side," Mitsotakis told Zelenskiy in his first visit to the country since Russia's invasion in February 2022. Greece, a NATO member and a traditional ally to Ukraine's bid to join the military alliance and the European Union, has offered military help to the country.

"We discussed what other means we can use to expand the security space in the Black Sea. How we can add protection to our people – both military and civilian. We need more air defense," Zelenskiy said. Zelenskiy said Greece would participate in a peace formula summit in Switzerland.

Zelenskiy and Mitsotakis visited a residential building - the site of Russian drone attack on Saturday, that killed 12 people, including five children.

