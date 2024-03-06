Left Menu

Greece stands with Ukraine, PM Mitsotakis says

Greece will continue standing at Ukraine's side, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday, after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the Black Sea port of Odesa. "My presence here reflects the respect of the entire free world for your people and underlines Greece's commitment to remain by your side," Mitsotakis told Zelenskiy in his first visit to the country since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 20:35 IST
Greece stands with Ukraine, PM Mitsotakis says

Greece will continue standing at Ukraine's side, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday, after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the Black Sea port of Odesa.

"My presence here reflects the respect of the entire free world for your people and underlines Greece's commitment to remain by your side," Mitsotakis told Zelenskiy in his first visit to the country since Russia's invasion in February 2022. Greece, a NATO member and a traditional ally to Ukraine's bid to join the military alliance and the European Union, has offered military help to the country.

"We discussed what other means we can use to expand the security space in the Black Sea. How we can add protection to our people – both military and civilian. We need more air defense," Zelenskiy said. Zelenskiy said Greece would participate in a peace formula summit in Switzerland.

Zelenskiy and Mitsotakis visited a residential building - the site of Russian drone attack on Saturday, that killed 12 people, including five children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; World Bank, Gates, UN pledge close to $600m to end cervical cancer and more

Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; Worl...

 Global
2
SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

 United States
3
Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

 United Kingdom
4
Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024