Russia launched over 880 drones, 170 missiles on Odesa port since July 2023, Ukraine says
Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 22:06 IST
Russia launched over 880 attack drones and over 170 missiles on the Black Sea port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region since July last year, a Ukrainian navy commander said on Wednesday.
Russia has stepped up attacks on port infrastructure since mid-July, when it quit a U.N.-brokered deal that allowed safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments via the Black Sea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.N.-brokered
- Odesa
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Russia drone attack on Odesa kills one, country-wide death at six
Russian drone attack triggers fire in Ukraine's Odesa, governor says
Russian drone strike in Ukraine's Odesa kills three, Kyiv says
Russian drones hit residential building in Odesa, two hurt, governor says
Russian drones attack Odesa, killing 3 Ukrainian civilians