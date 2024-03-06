Russia launched over 880 drones, 170 missiles on Odesa port since July 2023, Ukraine says

Russia launched over 880 attack drones and over 170 missiles on the Black Sea port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region since July last year, a Ukrainian navy commander said on Wednesday.

Russia has stepped up attacks on port infrastructure since mid-July, when it quit a U.N.-brokered deal that allowed safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments via the Black Sea.

