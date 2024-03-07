Left Menu

Olympics- Brazil's court annuls Nuzman, Cabral sentence over Rio 2016 corruption

Former Rio de Janeiro Governor Sergio Cabral was also convicted for more than 10 years for collaborating to bribe International Olympic Committee (IOC) officials. The judges said on Wednesday they want to hear involved parties before deciding to which court the case will be transferred to.

A Brazilian federal court annulled on Wednesday corruption convictions linked to Rio being picked as host of the 2016 Olympics and involving former Brazilian Olympic Committee president and former Rio governor. The court justices decided the judge responsible for the earlier convictions did not have legal competence to rule on the matter.

In 2021, Carlos Arthur Nuzman, who was the head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee for more than two decades, was sentenced to more than 30 years in jail for crimes connected to buying votes for Rio de Janeiro to host the 2016 Olympics. Former Rio de Janeiro Governor Sergio Cabral was also convicted for more than 10 years for collaborating to bribe International Olympic Committee (IOC) officials.

The judges said on Wednesday they want to hear involved parties before deciding to which court the case will be transferred to.

