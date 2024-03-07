Moldova's President: Putin will keep going if he's not stopped
Moldova's president said on Thursday that Russia was renewing its efforts to destabilise her country and warned that if President Vladimir Putin was not stopped in Ukraine he would keep going. "If the aggressor is not stopped, he will keep going, and the frontline will keep moving closer. Closer to us.
Moldova's president said on Thursday that Russia was renewing its efforts to destabilise her country and warned that if President Vladimir Putin was not stopped in Ukraine he would keep going.
"If the aggressor is not stopped, he will keep going, and the frontline will keep moving closer. Closer to us. Closer to you," Maia Sandu said after signing a defence and cooperation agreement with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.
"Europe must therefore present a united front. Aggression must be repelled by a strong force."
