President Murmu stresses on supporting Navy through efficient logistic management

With India emerging as a global power, the need for supporting the Indian Navy through efficient logistic management using the most advanced technology cannot be over-emphasised, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday.

Addressing a group of naval officers, she said they have to play a key role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation by equipping the Indian Navy with armament and other material resources at all times.

The officers of the Indian Naval Material Management Service (2019, 2020 and 2021 batches) and Indian Naval Armament Service (2023 batch) called on the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Murmu said these days, countries are paying greater attention to their maritime goals and are expanding maritime cooperation and undertaking joint exercises. ''With India emerging as a global power, the need for supporting the Indian Navy through efficient logistic management using the most advanced technology, cannot be over-emphasised,'' she said.

Both these services are vital for the smooth functioning of the Indian Navy, especially during these times of geo-political churning, the President said.

Murmu said she was happy to note that women officers are joining these naval services. ''Women are now entering unexplored fields and making a mark. It is heartening to note that our defence forces are also encouraging more women to join and giving them new opportunities to rise in their careers. I am happy to know that the Indian Navy has opened doors of all branches of officer cadre for women and is also taking other initiatives for gender equality,'' she said.

The President said she was confident ''that the women officers present here today will inspire many more women to join these services''.

She also highlighted the officers' responsibility towards the environment. ''While undertaking various projects, you should ensure that the projects are energy efficient, eco-friendly and sustainable. We all are bound to give a healthy, safe and happy planet to our future generations,'' the President said.

Murmu said that as engineers, they can play a huge role in ensuring this by conceiving and implementing environmentally sound initiatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)