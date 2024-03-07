Left Menu

Women's Day important occasion to emphasise need to provide equal opportunities for women: Prez

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of International Womens Day and said it is an important occasion to emphasise the need to provide equal opportunities for women and empower them in all spheres of life.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 19:35 IST
Women's Day important occasion to emphasise need to provide equal opportunities for women: Prez
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of International Women's Day and said it is an important occasion to emphasise the need to provide equal opportunities for women and empower them in all spheres of life. International Women's Day is observed every year on March 8.

The day is dedicated to recognising the achievements of women and their efforts in raising awareness about gender equality and women's rights, she said.

''It is also an important occasion to emphasise the need to provide equal opportunities for women and empower them in all spheres of life. Even today, women face several challenges which we need to address,'' Murmu said in her message.

She said women are setting new benchmarks in all fields varying from science and technology to medicine, space, armed forces and sports. ''A glimpse could be seen in the remarkable display of women power and leadership during this year's Republic Day Parade. I wish for the success of women's day celebrations and extend my best wishes for the bright future of all women,'' Murmu added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024