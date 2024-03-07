Assam man found dead in Shillong hotel
A middle-aged man from Assam's Beltola was found dead at a hotel room here on Thursday morning, police said.
Sijo Joseph (47) was found dead at Hotel Assembly in Police Bazaar area, they said.
''Following information from the staff of the hotel that an occupant of a room hadn't come out for more than a day, police broke open the door and found Joseph's lifeless body lying on the bed,'' East Khasi Hills district SP Rituraj Ravi said.
Prima facie it seems to be a case of death due to overdose of sedatives and antidepressants and there are no signs of foul play, the SP said.
The body has been sent for autopsy. The family is being contacted and further investigation is being conducted, he added.
