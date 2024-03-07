US military carries out new airdrop of aid into Gaza
The U.S. military carried out its third airdrop of aid into Gaza on Thursday, dropping more than 38,000 meals amid an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in the crowded coastal enclave. Aid dropped by air is an expensive and insufficient alternative to aid that is trucked in, given the scale of the humanitarian crisis, U.S. officials say.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. military carried out its third airdrop of aid into Gaza on Thursday, dropping more than 38,000 meals amid an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in the crowded coastal enclave. The Israeli offensive in Gaza, which is supported by the United States, has displaced most of the enclave's 2.3 million people and led to critical shortages of food, water and medicine.
In a statement, the U.S. military said the aid was dropped by U.S. and Jordanian C-130 aircraft in northern Gaza. Aid dropped by air is an expensive and insufficient alternative to aid that is trucked in, given the scale of the humanitarian crisis, U.S. officials say. President Joe Biden's administration is pressing for greater access by land and also exploring a maritime option.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Jordanian C-130
- Israeli
- U.S.
- Joe Biden's
ALSO READ
Humanitarian leaders unite in urgent plea for Gaza
Entertainment News Roundup: Singapore lures Taylor Swift with grant for sold-out March concerts; From Berlinale to Eurovision, anger over Gaza clouds Europe's cultural events and more
Turkey calls for Gaza ceasefire, two-state solution at G20 meeting
Israel must adopt gender-responsive humanitarian measures in Gaza: UN experts
WRAPUP 1-Israel hits Gaza's Rafah; Hamas chief's trip raises truce hopes