Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 7-year-old girl murdered in Kabirdham; injuries found in private parts

PTI | Kawardha | Updated: 07-03-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 20:59 IST
Chhattisgarh: 7-year-old girl murdered in Kabirdham; injuries found in private parts
  • Country:
  • India

A 7-year-old girl was bludgeoned to death with a stone in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Thursday, police said.

The child's body was found near Tatawahi village under Singhanpuri police station limits in the morning, said Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

Preliminary medical examination of the body reveals serious injuries on the head caused with a stone, while injury marks have also been spotted in the private parts, the SP informed.

When asked whether the girl was raped before being murdered, the SP said post mortem will be conducted on Friday after which more details will be known.

A suspect, who had injury marks on his body and was the first to report about the girl's corpse, has been taken into custody for interrogation, Pallava said.

''The suspect is a resident of Durg district and was living in the area for the last 6-7 months. His office is located very close to the spot of the incident,'' the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024