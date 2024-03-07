Chhattisgarh: 7-year-old girl murdered in Kabirdham; injuries found in private parts

A 7-year-old girl was bludgeoned to death with a stone in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Thursday, police said.

The child's body was found near Tatawahi village under Singhanpuri police station limits in the morning, said Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

Preliminary medical examination of the body reveals serious injuries on the head caused with a stone, while injury marks have also been spotted in the private parts, the SP informed.

When asked whether the girl was raped before being murdered, the SP said post mortem will be conducted on Friday after which more details will be known.

A suspect, who had injury marks on his body and was the first to report about the girl's corpse, has been taken into custody for interrogation, Pallava said.

''The suspect is a resident of Durg district and was living in the area for the last 6-7 months. His office is located very close to the spot of the incident,'' the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)