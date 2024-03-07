Left Menu

Man killed, wife and daughter injured as speeding tempo hits family in Gurugram

A man was killed while his wife and two-year-old daughter were seriously injured after they were hit by a speeding tempo here, police said on Thursday.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 07-03-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 21:04 IST
Man killed, wife and daughter injured as speeding tempo hits family in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed while his wife and two-year-old daughter were seriously injured after they were hit by a speeding tempo here, police said on Thursday. A senior police officer said the accident took place late Tuesday evening. The family had alighted from a bus and were walking towards the Rajiv Chowk auto stand when a speeding tempo came from the Hero Honda Chowk and hit all of them.

Karansher Bahadur died on the spot while his wife Vishnu and daughter Kritika were seriously injured, the officer said. Vishnu, in her complaint, said, ''After the accident, the tempo driver fled leaving his vehicle on the spot.'' ''We were severely injured in the accident and people nearby rushed us to the hospital where my husband was declared brought dead. My two-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries and was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital,'' the woman added in her complaint.

The victims are residents of Rajkot in Gujarat and had come here to visit a relative in Sector 45, the police officer said. The mother-daughter duo is currently undergoing treatment and an FIR was registered on Wednesday against the unidentified tempo driver under the Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death due to negligence) at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station, the officer said. The police have taken the tempo into their custody and search for the driver is underway, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024