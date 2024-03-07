UK's Cameron, asked about call intercepted by Russia, praises NATO unity
British foreign minister David Cameron said on Thursday there was "incredible unity" between NATO allies when asked about an intercepted online call between senior German military officials about Ukraine which included details of British operations.
"What I see ... is incredible unity between allies, incredible unity in NATO."
