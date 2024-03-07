UK's Cameron, asked about call intercepted by Russia, praises NATO unity

British foreign minister David Cameron said on Thursday there was "incredible unity" between NATO allies when asked about an intercepted online call between senior German military officials about Ukraine which included details of British operations.

"I don't want to play into the hands of some Russian narrative about divisions between allies," Cameron said at a joint press conference with German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, when asked about the intercepted call. "What I see ... is incredible unity between allies, incredible unity in NATO."

Asked whether Britain was pushing Germany to send

its Taurus cruise missiles to help Ukraine in its war with Russia, Cameron said: "I can only speak for Britain's experience of how effective these weapons have been at helping Ukraine to fight off this illegal aggression."

