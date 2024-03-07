Left Menu

Cybercrime racket busted in Faridabad, seven arrested

Faridabad Police has busted a cybercrime racket that duped a man of over Rs 8 lakh in pretext of stock market trading and arrested seven persons in connection with the case, police said on Thursday.The accused were in contact with a Chinese cyber thug on Instagram for operating the fraud racket, they added.Faridabad Assistant Commissioner of Police Cyber Abhimanyu Goyal said the gang included a chartered accountant, a former bank manager and a banker.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 07-03-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 21:36 IST
Cybercrime racket busted in Faridabad, seven arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Faridabad Police has busted a cybercrime racket that duped a man of over Rs 8 lakh in pretext of stock market trading and arrested seven persons in connection with the case, police said on Thursday.

The accused were in contact with a Chinese cyber thug on Instagram for operating the fraud racket, they added.

Faridabad Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Abhimanyu Goyal said the gang included a chartered accountant, a former bank manager and a banker. The matter came to light when a Faridabad resident filed a complaint on January 23 in which he alleged that he was duped of Rs 8.54 lakh in the name of stock market trading, the ACP said. Upon investigation, the police zeroed in on seven accused and arrested four of them -- Amit, Neeraj, Mayank and Sagar -- on February 29 and took them to remand for six days, the police said.

Krishanveer was arrested on March 1 and Sunil alias Raju and Arjun Biswa were arrested on March 2, he added.

Mayank earlier worked as a manager with HDFC Bank, while Krishnaveer was working as a relationship manager at IndusInd Bank and Amit was a chartered accountant, the official said.

During the investigation, police recovered Rs 22,500, 4 mobile phones, 7 chequebooks and 3 debit cards and also found that they were in touch with a Chinese cyber thug, Mek, through Telegram and were providing him with fake accounts, he said.

The main accused in the case are Amit and Sunil who were in contact with a person named Mek from China on Telegram, the ACP said.

Police investigation revealed that the accused created a fake trading website to dupe the victims and transfer the money to their accounts, he said. ''The accused bank employee used to provide fake SIM cards and fake accounts,'' the ACP said. ''After the completion of police interrogation, all the accused were produced in a city court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody,'' the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024