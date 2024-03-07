Left Menu

MT Bharat vessel arrives at Terminal LB3 of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority

Updated: 07-03-2024 21:44 IST
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) on Thursday said chemical tanker MT Bharat has safely arrived at its newly inaugurated additional liquid berth Terminal LB3.

The current combined capacity of Liquid Berth 1 and 2 at the JNPA is 7.2 million tonnes, while LB3 and LB4 will contribute an additional 4.2 million tonnes after full commissioning, which will take the overall capacity to 11.7 million tonnes, it said.

MT Bharat has an overall length (LOA) of 176 metres, a width of 31 metres, and a draft of 11.1 metres. Flying the Panama flag, this chemical tanker has significance in terms of efficiency and excellence in maritime transportation, JNPA said.

This achievement not only highlights the operational capabilities of JNPA but also underscores the port's role as a vital hub in facilitating international trade, Unmesh Sharad Wagh, Chairman-in-charge at JNPA, said.

