VP highlights end of ‘privileged pedigree’, emphasizes fair enforceability of equality before law

The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today expressed his concern at the legislatures, the ‘temples of democracy’, being ‘sacrileged by anti-national narratives’. Terming this a ‘disturbing dilution of our nationalism and patriotic spirit’, the Vice-President called upon the youth, as key stakeholders in democracy and governance, to ‘neutralise such nefarious tendencies’.

Addressing the 71st Convocation of Panjab University in Chandigarh today, the Vice-President, who is the ex-officio Chancellor of the University, noted that ‘under its first woman Vice-Chancellor in its history of over 140 years, Panjab University is on a path of progress.’

Highlighting that ‘privileged pedigree has ended with fair equitable enforceability of equality before law’, the Vice-President expressed his appreciation for the level-playing field that is available to young people today, ‘divorced of nightmare of patronage, favouritism and nepotism’.

Drawing attention of students to emerging vistas, including in the domain of disruptive technology, the Vice-President underscored the critical role of universities in ‘dismantling silos that over-emphasise cut throat competitiveness for government jobs. “The power and peril of competing have to be appreciated and balanced,” Shri Dhankhar said.

Emphasising on economic nationalism as being ‘quintessentially fundamental to growth’, the Vice-President said that there could be no rationale to engage in avoidable imports at the cost of indigenous products. Noting that ‘fiscal gain can never be a justifiable premise to compromise economic nationalism’, he urged corporates, industry and trade associations to ‘nurture economic nationalism in mission mode’.

Recognising that the ‘true strength of a university lies in its faculty and alumni’, the Vice-President appealed to the alumni to come forward and contribute to the growth of their Alma Mater. Noting that the ‘rise of institutions in developed nations is driven by alumni and corporates’, he also urged corporates to handhold educational institutions in India to propel innovation, research and development. “Universities must act as a crucible for confronting ideas rather than just being sanctuary for comfort,” he said.

Shri Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab; Shri Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Haryana; Shri Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker of Punjab Assembly; Shri Harjot Singh Bains, Education Minister, Punjab; Prof. Renu Vig, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)