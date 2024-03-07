Murder convict who jumped parole in 2017 held in Thane

A man convicted of murder was arrested in Kashigaon in Thane on Thursday after he jumped parole seven years ago, a police official said.

Yakinali Nasirali Sheikh was lodged in Kalamb central jail in Kolhapur after being convicted in a murder case but he jumped parole on February 18, 2017, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal said.

''He was held by MBVV Crime Branch unit I. He was handed over to Kashimira police station where a case was registered after he had jumped parole in 2017,'' the ACP said.

