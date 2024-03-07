AIDWA questions demolition drive; DDA says it is in accordance with Delhi govt policy

The All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) on Thursday alleged that the Delhi Development Authority did not follow due process in the recent demolition drives and targeted a community, but the DDA vehemently rejected the charges as ''false''.

Several groups including All India Progressive Women's Association (AIPWA), All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Mazdoor Ekta Committee and Purogami Mahila Sangathan interacted with the residents whose houses were razed in the drive.

The AIDWA alleged that the DDA's actions were ''against the secular and democratic character'' of the country. It claimed that in most of the cases of demolitions by DDA, the authority ''violated its own SoP'' and that in many cases, notices before action were not given.

''There is absence of tribunals where authorities concerned have to justify the demolition. If one community is being targeted today, tomorrow it will target all of us,'' senior Supreme Court lawyer Sanjay Hedge claimed.

Refuting the allegations, the DDA termed them as "false" and "not borne by facts".

"Wherever in situ slum rehabilitation is not feasible, in terms of the Delhi government's ibid policy, JJ Dwellers are relocated by DDA.

''Therefore the question of 'targeting' or 'demolishing' or 'eviction' as being alleged, does not arise and the assertions to this effect are patently false. Any such exercise undertaken, as and when and if at all is done as per the policy of the Delhi Government," the DDA said in a statement.

It further said that rehabilitation and relocation of slum dwellers of Delhi is administered by Delhi Slum and Jhuggi Jhopri Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy 2015 of DUSIB (GNCTD).

"Claims made on the contrary are only aimed at misleading people,'' it said.

Within the overarching framework of this statutory policy of the Delhi Government, DDA has been entrusted with the rehabilitation and relocation of eligible Jhuggi Dwellers of DUSIB-identified JJ clusters falling on DDA and Central Government land, the statement said.

It said that the DDA has undertaken three in-situ slum rehabilitation projects at Kalkaji extension, Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli Colony wherein more than 35,000 persons are being rehabilitated.

"In these projects, the flats are provided with all modern amenities along with adequate social and physical infrastructure," the DDA said.

